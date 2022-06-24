Galway held to a frustrating draw by Treaty United

Galway United 0 Treaty United 0

This turned into a frustrating evening for Galway United, who were held to a draw by a spirited Treaty United.

As an intriguing SSE Airtricity League First Division title race unfolds the stalemate proved to be a disappointing result for the home side.

The well organised visitors' produced a defiant display to earn a share of the spoils Corribside.

In additional time teenager Alex Murphy, who will join Newcastle United next month, came close to blasting a last gasp winner for the Tribesmen, but Treaty survived the scare.

Treaty defended in diligent fashion during a cagey first half.

Featuring seven former Galway United players in the squad, Treaty were primed for a battle with goalkeeper Conor Winn denying Murphy early on.

At the opposite end of the pitch Conor Kearns had to be alert when thwarting Jack Lynch and Enda Curran.

When the interval rolled around the teams departed deadlocked with the locals aware that significant improvement was required.

United enjoyed some encouraging moments in the third quarter, but Ronan Manning's 50th minute attempt struck a post following a sharp Manu Dimas pass.

Winn clawed away a Killian Brouder effort in the 53rd minute before Seán Guerins cleared the danger.

Substitute Francely Lomboto was denied by Winn in the 77th minute as Galway United sought to land a blow.

Tommy Barrett's charges, though, were gutsy and when United did fashion one late attempt Murphy fired narrowly wide.

Treaty, gritty until the end, left the west armed with a point.

Galway United: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; Waweru (Adeyemo, 88), McCormack, Hurley, Manning (Lomboto, 67); Dimas (Doherty, 83), Walsh.

Treaty United: Winn; Lynch, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Keane (Melody, 82), Devitt, Collins, Christopher; George (Armshaw, 82), Curran.

Referee: Eoghan O'Shea.