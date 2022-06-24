Will Patching the hero as Derry grab first win in eight

UCD 0 Derry City 1

Will Patching scored against UCD for the third match running as Derry City ended their slump with a first win in eight at the UCD Bowl.

The narrow victory edges Derry to within a point of second placed Dundalk.

UCD’s long season continues as they remain two points adrift at the foot of the table.

While Derry enjoyed the better possession throughout the first half it was UCD who posed a real threat on the counterattack.

Derry’s Brian Maher was the first goalkeeper to see action on eight minutes, getting down well to hold a crisp drive from Dylan Duffy.

Maher was worked again by Mark Dignam before College should have taken the lead on 33 minutes, Sean Brennan ballooning over from Duffy's pull back.

A minute earlier Derry left-back Ciaran Coll had headed powerfully wide from Will Patching's corner to register Derry's first real chance.

UCD keeper Kian Moore then produced a stunning tip over save to deprive Jamie McGonigle, whose curling shot looked destined for the top corner, four minutes before the break.

Derry continued to dominate the ball into the second half, Dara Keane making a superb block to deprive Joe Thompson before they took the lead on 53 minutes from a penalty when Michael Gallagher tripped on McGonigle.

Patching staggered his run up to nonchalantly side foot the ball to the bottom corner of Moore's net for his ninth goal of the season.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher (Ryan, 66), Keaney, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Nolan, 66), Keane; Dignam (Verdon, 66), Caffrey, Higgins (Lonergan 57); Duffy (Norris, 84).

Derry City: Maher; Porter, S. McEleney, McJannet, Coll; Thomson, P. McEleney; Kavanagh (Lafferty, 89), Patching, Smith (E. McLaughlin, 90+4); McGonigle (Akintunde 73).

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).