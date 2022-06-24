Super-sub Conor Barry grabs all three points for Wexford

Wexford FC 2 Longford Town 1

Substitute Conor Barry struck for a goal two minutes into additional time to secure all three points for Wexford FC over a shell shocked Longford Town in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Longford went into the game looking for all three points to keep their top three challenge on course while the home side, ten points adrift of the visitors, sought a victory to move into a play-off spot.

Wexford should have taken the lead after just three minutes but Dinny Corcoran saw his close range effort scrambled off the line by the covering defence.

It took some time for both sides to settle but generally the opening play became somewhat scrappy with neither side showing any real composure on the ball.

The home side were generally in control but they were unable to create any real clear cut chances. In fact it was the visitors who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Sam Verdon controlled a Joe Power lay off but Alex Moody in the home goal saved superbly.

As the half progressed most of the play was in midfield with neither side showing any real creativity up front. However, Wexford should have taken the lead just on the break but Jack Doherty pulled his shot wide when he should at least have hit the target leaving the sides to go in 0-0 at the interval.

The second half opened tentatively with one having to wait until the fifty-ninth minute for the first real attempt on goal but Conor Davis had his cross shot well held by keeper Denninson.

The breakthrough eventually arrived on seventy-two minutes when the visitors defence failed to deal with a Jack Doherty corner kick leaving Luka Lovic to tap home from close range making it 1-0.

One had not to wait long for the equaliser for Longford were back level within three minutes when Sam Verdon availed of sloppy defending to shoot low to the corner of the net making it 1-1.

When the game looked to be petering out for a share of the points Wexford sub Conor Barry latched onto a cross to beat keeper Dennison with a neat finish to give the home side three valuable points.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Aidzn Friel Paul Cleary Lukz Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Davis (Conor Barry 79), Jack Doherty, Adam Wells (Len O'Sullivan 79),Dinny Corcoran, Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome (Aaron Dobbs 79).

Longford Town: Luke Dennison, Shane Elworthy, Dylan Barnett, Aaron Robinson, Ryan Graydon, Sam Verdon, Michael Barker, Christian Magerusan (Matthew Butler 80), Dean McMenamy, Joe Power, Ben Lynch.

Referee: Robert Dowling.