Manchester City close to signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds

Manchester City are close to signing Kalvin Phillips having reached a verbal agreement with Leeds that would see the Premier League champions spend £42m plus add-ons for the midfielder.

City having been tracking Phillips for most of the summer and now appear to have got their man. Talks are in the final stages with progress having also been made on the player’s contract and, all going well, Phillips could complete his move from Elland Road to the Etihad Stadium within the next week.