Niamh Fahey: This is the best Ireland squad ever

Believing in achieving is the final component that Niamh Fahey feels can propel Ireland’s women to next year’s World Cup.

Liverpool’s captain has endured the anguish of qualification near-misses in the past - the Euro play-off defeat of 2008 and squandering the chance of reaching another in 2020.

Major tournament appearances is the glaring hole on a CV that recently gained the addition of Pool’s Championship title to the five top-flight medals Fahey had collected at Arsenal and Chelsea.

It’s just as well that ticking that item off the bucket-list is within sight given the Galwegian turns 35 in October.

Monday’s rescheduled World Cup qualifier against a Georgian side without a goal, never mind a point, from their six games to date will be the easiest step towards trekking to New Zealand and Australia but history has the mindset hardwired.

“I know people back home can’t wait for the last qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia in September but at the top level you can’t take anyone for granted,” cautions Fahey.

“That’s one of the lessons I’ve learnt from the past. We slipped up in matches. Against Greece away in the last campaign, we were meant to take three points and didn’t. That draw ultimately cost us.”

Quashing any complacency while retaining their drive to succeed is the ideal concoction, a balance infused by holding Europe’s No 1 team Sweden to a draw last time out in April.

“Belief that we’d get over the line was maybe something we lacked in the past, not knowing we’re good enough,” she adds.

“It’s about having confidence that we’re Irish but can also play. We’re good footballers and we can do this, not harking back to the nearly moments of the past. That’s probably one of the biggest takeaways from our group.”

Manager Vera Pauw has done it all, guiding teams to the door of major tournaments and sometimes smashing through it. The Dutchwoman hasn’t gone down the route of the rugby coaching staff by enlisting the likes of Leona Maguire for pep-talks, content the resilience of her squad is best generated internally.

“Vera is at the forefront to ensure we’re mentally ready for the challenge,” explained Fahey, set to win her 104th cap in Gori.

“She does a great job of working a lot on the mindset and psyche of the players, to be fair to her. She has us prepped and ready - there’s no need for an outside influence.”

Mental toughness must be complemented with quality on the pitch. Fahey emerged into the squad 15 years ago when the Arsenal players she’d soon join, Emma Byrne and Ciara Grant, formed the backbone of the side that reached that play-off against Iceland. Still, she’s of the belief the current bunch are superior.

"If you compare historically with the squads that we had, with everyone being in a full-time environment, then this is the strongest we've ever been,” she asserts.

“There’s also the level players are operating at with their clubs. So, without doubt, this is probably the strongest and fittest squad we've ever had."

Believing in better is also Fahey’s outlook at Liverpool. The euphoric scenes as they shared the open-top bus with the men’s FA Cup and League Cup winners through the streets contrasted with the chaos of her early days at the club.

Within a few months of arriving in 2018, her manager Neil Redfearn quit amid unrest over player welfare.

That the squad rallied from being relegated on a Covid-19 points-per-game basis in 2020 to clinch their WSL return underlined their unity of purpose.

“There’s been a shift in how the club views the women’s team,” Fahey said about their belated standing within the overall structure.

“You could say we started at a low level, in terms of where we were thought of, but it’s completely changed.

“That is brilliant and how it should be. Our director Susan Black and chief executive Billy Hogan really care for the women’s team. Getting the women’s team competing at the top level is a priority of the club.”

Ditto her native Galway. A big weekend of GAA action will be monitored from their base in Tbilisi.

"I'm hoping to watch Sunday’s quarter-final against Armagh but it depends on what time training works out. I’ll have my sources.”