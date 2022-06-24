Darragh Lenihan completes move to Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion were also vying for the Meathman’s signature
ON THE MOVE: Ireland’s Darragh Lenihan Pic:©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 13:36
John Fallon

Middlesbrough have won the race to land Ireland centre-back Darragh Lenihan after he’d rejected a contract extension from fellow Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

West Bromwich Albion were also vying for the Meathman’s signature but Chris Wilder has got his man on a four-year contract.

The 27-year-old ended a four-year wait for his third cap, and first competitive start, when he slotted into Ireland’s side for last Tuesday week’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Lodz.

"I've been a huge admirer of Darragh for a long time, in terms of his qualities he brings as a player, as a person, as a competitor, as a warrior, and a leader of men,” said Wilder of the player who joined Blackburn from Belvedere as a 16-year-old.

"I'm putting a bit on him but I know he can handle it. He's a proper football player and I'm delighted," said the former Sheffield United manager.” 

After finishing seventh last season, Boro will be aiming for promotion in Wilder’s first full campaign at the helm.

