Waterford FC boss Richard Forrest says €1.3m sale of club 'not a foregone conclusion'

Waterford owner Richard Forrest doesn’t want speculation over a potential club sale distract from their promotion tilt which continues at the RSC against Bray Wanderers on Friday under new management.

Danny Searle takes charge of his first match, assisted by Gary Hunt and David Breen, whose caretaker spell yielded six consecutive wins to keep the third-placed team on the heels of Cork City and leaders Galway United.

Eight points to City and another one to Galway remains the gap but Waterford have a game in hand and the momentum which a winning streak generates. Searle will be afforded funds to strengthen his resources during the upcoming window too.

The former Aldershot boss could soon be reporting to new members of the club hierarchy, as Forrest is seeking fresh investment.

The Londoner bought the Blues from former Ireland B international Lee Power 12 months ago and is looking to spread the financial burden required to accomplish the club’s objective of a Premier Division return at the first attempt.

Though advisory firm Oakwell have issued a prospectus to potential suitors on the club’s behalf, valuing the entity at €1.3m, Forrest claims selling up is “not a foregone conclusion”.

“Please be assured any significant changes that affect Waterford will be communicated to you in a timely and respectful manner,” Forrest told fans in a statement issued in response to a media report presenting the club’s shares as being 100% available.

“In the meantime, I am and remain the proud owner and want us to focus on our next steps rather than be distracted by this.” Waterford, having scored 15 goals in their last four games, will be favourites to overcome a Bray side last week hammered 5-1 at home to Galway.

Cork are also in form, taking a 15-game unbeaten run into the local derby against a Cobh Ramblers side under temporary charge of Ian Bevan. Manager Darren Murphy last week paid the price for a wretched run of six successive defeats.

“Cobh have had a difficult season, and with Ivan Bevan in charge now, things could be different,” cautioned City boss Colin Healy ahead of the Turner’s Cross meeting on Friday night (7.45pm). “Their system could be different.”

Cork are unlikely to have centre-back Ally Gilchrist back from his hamstring injury but the strain he incurred in last week’s 1-1 draw at Longford Town isn’t as bad as first feared.

“We’ve got a few missing players but still have a good squad,” added Healy. “Hopefully, the lads can go and perform, go and show people what they can do, and we can get a few goals. The players love playing in front of a packed Turner’s Cross.”

Elsewhere, another bumper turnout is anticipated at Eamonn Deacy Park for Galway United’s meeting with Treaty United.

“This is a real local derby, especially with the Galway connection in the Treaty team,” Tribesmen chief John Caulfield said about the volume of his former players in the Limerick squad.

Wexford and Longford Town clash at Ferrycarrig Park with idle and bottom team Athlone Town returning to action in Monday’s full series of matches when they host Waterford.