Waterford FC: Club put up for sale with €1.3 million price-tag

Forrest and R and S Holding Ltd only bought the club last year from previous owner Lee Power. 
Waterford FC: Club put up for sale with €1.3 million price-tag

CHANGING HANDS?: A general view of the RSC. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 18:33
Shane Donovan

League of Ireland First Division side Waterford FC has been put up for sale. 

Owners R and S Holding Ltd, who have been fronted by Richard Forrest, have put the club on the market for a price of €1.3 million, according to reports by The42.

Forrest and R and S Holding Ltd only bought the club last year from previous owner Lee Power. 

Reputable English sports advisory company Oakwell are said to be overseeing the transaction now that the club is back up for sale. 

Oakwell list West Ham United, Manchester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa, as well as multiple other sporting organisations,  as clients of theirs on their official website. 

The42 also reports that Oakwell has circulated a prospectus to potential buyers. 

The prospectus for the club reportedly mentions that they are close to agreeing on a 50-year lease with the council for the continued use of the RSC and that the club has no bank debt.

It is also reported that the prospectus also mentions that Waterford and Blackburn Rovers' are working to develop a relationship at academy level.

Finally, it's understood that the same prospectus says the club was relegated from the Premier Division last season "due to the unavailability of first-team players suffering from Covid."

The news comes shortly after the club appointed a new head coach just 10 days ago. 

Former Aldershot Town boss Danny Searle was appointed earlier this month, replacing Ian Morris as manager.

Searle has previously worked in the youth ranks at Chelsea, West Ham and Charlton.

Caretaker duo David Breen and Gary Hunt had overseen six straight victories since stepping in to succeed their sacked boss Morris.

More in this section

Jordan Hamilton celebrates scoring a goal with Robbie McCourt 29/4/2022 Hamilton departs Sligo Rovers by mutual consent
Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Bradley working on day-by-day basis as he and his family comfort ill son
Diego Maradona: eight to go on trial in Argentina for homicide Diego Maradona: eight to go on trial in Argentina for homicide
<p>Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie (PA)</p>

Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after investigation into pitch invasion

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up