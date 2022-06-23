Waterford FC: Club put up for sale with €1.3 million price-tag

League of Ireland First Division side Waterford FC has been put up for sale.

Owners R and S Holding Ltd, who have been fronted by Richard Forrest, have put the club on the market for a price of €1.3 million, according to reports by The42.

Forrest and R and S Holding Ltd only bought the club last year from previous owner Lee Power.

Reputable English sports advisory company Oakwell are said to be overseeing the transaction now that the club is back up for sale.

Oakwell list West Ham United, Manchester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa, as well as multiple other sporting organisations, as clients of theirs on their official website.

The42 also reports that Oakwell has circulated a prospectus to potential buyers.

The prospectus for the club reportedly mentions that they are close to agreeing on a 50-year lease with the council for the continued use of the RSC and that the club has no bank debt.

It is also reported that the prospectus also mentions that Waterford and Blackburn Rovers' are working to develop a relationship at academy level.

Finally, it's understood that the same prospectus says the club was relegated from the Premier Division last season "due to the unavailability of first-team players suffering from Covid."

The news comes shortly after the club appointed a new head coach just 10 days ago.

Former Aldershot Town boss Danny Searle was appointed earlier this month, replacing Ian Morris as manager.

Searle has previously worked in the youth ranks at Chelsea, West Ham and Charlton.

Caretaker duo David Breen and Gary Hunt had overseen six straight victories since stepping in to succeed their sacked boss Morris.