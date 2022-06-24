Lopes taking title race one game at a time - starting with old foe Bohemians 

While Roberto Lopes didn’t have the happiest of 30th birthdays in losing 1-0 at Dundalk last Friday, the Shamrock Rovers defender plans on enjoying many years of success to come.

“It wasn’t great, made up for it on Saturday!” quipped the Cape Verde international on celebrating his milestone birthday a day late.

Lopes described as ‘brutal’ the concession of the goal from Robbie Benson that won a tight game at Oriel Park, the champions and league leaders, fourth defeat of the season.

“It was a decent cross, but it was into the centre of the box and we’re nowhere near it.

“We were disappointed. A scrappy game with not really much quality in it. Probably one bit of quality was a ball into the box, but we should be defending it.

"We’re really annoyed about that, we gave away an easy goal to Dundalk.

“They have so many ways to hurt you and to give them a goal like that, with something they’ve been doing down the years, is really annoying.

“We’ve looked at the game and know where we went wrong and the important thing is to bounce back and get a reaction tonight.”

That’s a 7,500 sellout against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium as Rovers look for a hat-trick of wins over their arch-rivals this season ahead of then facing St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Monday night.

“100 percent,” agreed Lopes on it being a big weekend for Rovers.

“But we’re not really thinking about Monday yet, it’s about Bohs. I don’t think you can look ahead, we’ll be looking for three points to get back to winning ways as quickly as we can.” The rivalry and intensity of the big Dublin derby is such that rarely is the game a particularly great spectacle.

“Yes, the quality in them isn’t great. Down the years, I don’t think I’ve played in any that were great quality,” said Lopes, who joined Rovers from Bohemians at the end of the 2016 season.

That said, Lopes says he enjoys the battle and the banter.

“You can just feel it, it doesn’t matter about performance, it’s about three points. Obviously you want to go out there and put on a show and play really well and get a couple of goals and walk away happy as Larry.

“But it doesn’t matter if you win a scrappy 1-0. If you get battered for 90 minutes and nick a goal, the fans will love you because you beat your biggest rivals.

“And that’s what it’s about, it’s about getting the three points no matter how and moving on to the next one.” Despite his chief defender turning 30, manager Stephen Bradley said he expects to call on fitness fanatic 'Pico' for many years to come.

“It’s great to hear that from the manager,” said Lopes. “I feel great. 30 is just a number. I feel good and feel strong.

“I’ve always said I’ll play till the legs fall off me. There is plenty of life still left in them.

“Please God, I can compete at the highest level possible for as long as I can.

“I think there is a bit of a stigma that when you get to 30 you need to look after yourself. You just need to play games and not worry about that.

“I think the more you worry about something like that, it festers in your mind.

“The more you feed into it, you’re saying I’m tired, my body is going.

“I just get on with it. It’s another day to train. It’s another day to do something that you love.

“I’ll be holding onto football for as long as I can.

"You’ll have to drag me away kicking and screaming.” Lopes will wear the armband tonight as club skipper Ronan Finn serves a suspension having been sent off for a second booking against Dundalk.

Jack Byrne continues his recovery from a calf injury, though fellow attacking midfielder Graham Burke hopes to be passed fit.

Dogged by inconsistency this year, Bohemians travel across the city without suspended defender Ciaran Kelly, sent off in their 1-0 win over Shelbourne last week, while goalkeeper James Talbot (shoulder) and defender Grant Horton (knee) are out injured.

Should Rovers drop further points, second-placed Dundalk, five points behind though with a game in hand, will look to capitalise as they visit Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated):

Premier Division:

Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic (8.00pm)

Shelbourne v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (Live on RTÉ2)

UCD v Derry City

First Division:

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Treaty United

Waterford v Bray Wanderers

Wexford v Longford Town

* RTÉ will cover Shamrock Rovers’ Champions League first round qualifier, first leg against Hibernians of Malta at Tallaght Stadium on July 5th with a 7.30pm kick-off .