Hamilton departs Sligo Rovers by mutual consent

Hamilton joined Sligo in February of this year, and made 13 appearances during a short-lived tenure.
OVER AND OUT: Fomer Sligo Rovers' player Jordan Hamilton. ©INPHO/Evan Logan

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 12:35
Shane Donovan

Jordan Hamilton has left Sligo Rovers today by mutual consent.

The Canadian made his debut for Rovers in a nil-all draw with Dundalk in March. 

He scored his first goal for the Bit O' Red in the 3-0 victory over Drogheda United, in what was his first start.

CEO Colin Feehily said: ”We wish to thank Jordan for his efforts during his time here with us. Since arriving back in February Jordan has been a pleasure to deal with and we want to wish him well for the future.”

