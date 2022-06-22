Decision time looms for Ireland's Roma McLaughlin 

America has been home to the attacking midfielder for the last four years, a period she’s complemented her degree in exercise science at Connecticut University by starring for their football team.
Decision time looms for Ireland's Roma McLaughlin 

DECISION TIME: Louise Quinn and Roma McLaughlin, right, during a Republic of Ireland Women training session. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Just as she reaches the stability stage she pined for with Ireland, Roma McLaughlin has a stick or twist dilemma to tackle at club level.

Sunday’s friendly against Philippines was the first time for two years she’d started for Ireland and the Donegal native admits building on the reprieve may necessitate leaving the land of opportunity behind.

America has been home to the attacking midfielder for the last four years, a period she’s complemented her degree in exercise science at Connecticut University by starring for their football team.

Earning inclusion on the prestigious national “watch list” of collegiate players last year pointed to a future in the US professional ranks but there are a plethora of criteria to absorb.

“I’ve to make my decision fairly soon,” explained the 24-year-old, whose first of eight caps came all of six years ago.

“I have the option of staying with the Blue Devils (Connecticut Fusion’s nickname) while studying for my Masters degree but the alternative is returning to Europe.

“Making a move closer to home might benefit me in the long run.” 

Ireland manager Vera Pauw rarely hides her disdain for the US college system, though playing for Florida State never hindered Heather Payne’s status as the team’s primary attacking outlet. 

McLaughlin began to question if her location was linked to her exclusion from the squad but her display at the weekend indicated she could push for involvement in Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Gori (5pm, Irish time).

“It was good to have Sunday’s game to warm up,” she said of the 1-0 win in sweltering Antalya, their training base ahead of Saturday's flight to Tbilisi. “We didn’t play as well in the second half as the first but we’ll be ready for Georgia.” So too will Denise O’Sullivan. 

The Cork native joined the squad on Wednesday, just a few days on from her wondergoal for North Carolina Courage against her former club Houston Dash.

More in this section

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League - London Stadium Ryan Fredericks reunited with Scott Parker at Bournemouth after West Ham exit
Norwich City v Everton - Premier League - Carrow Road Chris Sutton backs Adam Idah to deliver on potential and provide X-Factor on Norwich return
Ivan Bevan buzzing for 'biggest game' of coaching career as he takes reins at Cobh Ramblers Ivan Bevan buzzing for 'biggest game' of coaching career as he takes reins at Cobh Ramblers
Brentford v Leeds United - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium

Arsenal plan improved bid for Leeds’ Raphinha as Spurs and Chelsea loom

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up