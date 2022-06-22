Decision time looms for Ireland's Roma McLaughlin 

Just as she reaches the stability stage she pined for with Ireland, Roma McLaughlin has a stick or twist dilemma to tackle at club level.

Sunday’s friendly against Philippines was the first time for two years she’d started for Ireland and the Donegal native admits building on the reprieve may necessitate leaving the land of opportunity behind.

America has been home to the attacking midfielder for the last four years, a period she’s complemented her degree in exercise science at Connecticut University by starring for their football team.

Earning inclusion on the prestigious national “watch list” of collegiate players last year pointed to a future in the US professional ranks but there are a plethora of criteria to absorb.

“I’ve to make my decision fairly soon,” explained the 24-year-old, whose first of eight caps came all of six years ago.

“I have the option of staying with the Blue Devils (Connecticut Fusion’s nickname) while studying for my Masters degree but the alternative is returning to Europe.

“Making a move closer to home might benefit me in the long run.”

Ireland manager Vera Pauw rarely hides her disdain for the US college system, though playing for Florida State never hindered Heather Payne’s status as the team’s primary attacking outlet.

McLaughlin began to question if her location was linked to her exclusion from the squad but her display at the weekend indicated she could push for involvement in Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Gori (5pm, Irish time).

“It was good to have Sunday’s game to warm up,” she said of the 1-0 win in sweltering Antalya, their training base ahead of Saturday's flight to Tbilisi. “We didn’t play as well in the second half as the first but we’ll be ready for Georgia.” So too will Denise O’Sullivan.

The Cork native joined the squad on Wednesday, just a few days on from her wondergoal for North Carolina Courage against her former club Houston Dash.