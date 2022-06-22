Arsenal plan improved bid for Leeds’ Raphinha as Spurs and Chelsea loom

Arsenal have had an offer rejected by Leeds for Raphinha but intend to push again to sign the Brazil international amid competition from two other Premier League clubs and Barcelona.

Tottenham have told Leeds they plan to bid – that could arrive this week – and Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly, the interim sporting director, has explored the situation. Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha months ago but Leeds want far more than the £35m-£40m the Catalan club have in mind.