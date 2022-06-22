Arsenal plan improved bid for Leeds’ Raphinha as Spurs and Chelsea loom

Leeds are likely to demand at least £65m for the Brazil international
HIGH-DEMAND: Arsenal are planning to swoop for Leeds United's Raphinha. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire.

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 20:08
 Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have had an offer rejected by Leeds for Raphinha but intend to push again to sign the Brazil international amid competition from two other Premier League clubs and Barcelona.

Tottenham have told Leeds they plan to bid – that could arrive this week – and Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly, the interim sporting director, has explored the situation. Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha months ago but Leeds want far more than the £35m-£40m the Catalan club have in mind.

It is likely to require at least £65m to convince them to sell. Arsenal have been interested in the 25-year-old since March and have been in negotiations with Leeds, who bought Raphinha from Rennes for about £17m in October 2020 on a contract to 2024. He scored 11 goals and set up three in the Premier League last season.

Arsenal have strengthened their attacking options by buying Fábio Vieira from Porto for an initial £30m but also want to bring in Raphinha and his international teammate Gabriel Jesus, who is poised to leave Manchester City.

Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are among others interested in Jesus but Arsenal are leading the race. Arsenal are in advanced talks with the player’s agents and if outstanding details are resolved they will look to settle on a fee with City.

Guardian

