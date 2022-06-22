Ivan Bevan buzzing for 'biggest game' of coaching career as he takes reins at Cobh Ramblers

Ivan Bevan is ready for what he acknowledges will be the biggest night of his coaching career when he takes interim charge of Cobh Ramblers for their trip to their fiercest rivals Cork City on Friday.

Ramblers released a statement on Saturday morning to confirm that they had “amicably agreed to part ways” with Darren Murphy just a few hours after their 3-0 defeat to Wexford at St Colman’s Park.

That result means it is now 13 losses and just two wins from their 18 first-division games this season - they have also conceded the most goals with 47 - ahead of the Cork derby at Turner’s Cross.

Bevan, who has previously managed the Rams’ under 19 side and has been their academy director since 2019, was immediately named as interim manager and while his first match at the helm could hardly be tougher, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It is, yeah, without a doubt it’s the biggest game,” he admitted.

“I’ve been coaching nearly 20 years now. I’ve made steady progress up through the ranks, underage all the way up.

“So it’s a great buzz. It’s great for myself, it’s great for my family even if it is only a once-off.

“My dad is deep in soccer for as long as I can remember so he’s thrilled, I think he will be down at Turner’s Cross at about half 2, 3 o’clock on Friday just to make sure he’s in on time.

“In five days we’re probably not going to change much. We are lucky with the match that we have got there’s zero motivation required.

“If you are not up for that game then I think you might have to choose a different sport. We just need to try and get the lads organised, get a game plan together, work on it amongst the 20-25 of us and see what we can deliver on Friday.

“We need to stay in the game for as long as possible. The Wexford game the other day was the first time we reached 55 minutes with a clean sheet in a long time.

“For 55 minutes I didn't think Wexford were any threat so that’s what we are going to build on. Can we repeat that 55 minutes and take it on longer?

“We do have the attacking talent to create chances, we do have the attacking talent to score.” Ramblers are still undergoing the process of hiring a permanent manager and asked if he would be interested in the role beyond Friday’s match, Bevan admitted it would be hard to turn down although it’s not something he is focussing on.

“If and when we win Friday night and I got a phone call Saturday morning it would be very, very difficult to say no,” he insisted.

“But on the other hand, I love doing what I'm doing with the academy. I really, really enjoy it so I’m not going in with any ambitions beyond Friday.

“That’s what I was asked to do, just take the team to Friday and that’s all I’m going on with. But again, if I get a phone call on Saturday morning how could you turn it down?

“There’s only 19 jobs in the country, how could you turn it down?”