St. Pat's looking to the future as they announce football partnership with Cherry Orchard F.C

St. Patrick's Athletic have announced they are entering into a football partnership with Cherry Orchard FC.

The partnership has been put in place with the aim of providing players from Cherry Orchard with a pathway to academy and senior League of Ireland football for both boys and girls.

St. Pat's now turn their attention to the prospect of entering a team in the EA SPORTS Women's National U17 League from the 2023 season onwards.

The new partnership follows that of Bohemians, who have been linked to underage side St. Kevin's Boys for the last number of years.

St Pat's Academy Director Ger O'Brien said: "We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with Cherry Orchard.

"Cherry Orchard have played a huge part in developing players that have come to our academy over the last number of years.

"Players such as James Abankwah, Glory Nzingo and Ben Quinn all came from a very talented 2004 team and have all moved on via St Pat's to professional clubs in Europe and the UK. Recent Ireland senior international Jamie McGrath also played for both clubs, with many other examples.

"Cherry Orchard have excellent foundations in place for boys and girls football and we want to help them grow in this area over the next number of years."

Stephen O'Brien, Underage Section Chairman of Cherry Orchard also shared his delight at the deal.

"We at Cherry Orchard FC are delighted to be entering into this partnership with St Patrick's Athletic FC.

"Cherry Orchard have a rich history of developing players who have gone onto have very successful careers in the professional game.

"In the last week, our former player Nathan Collins has been making big headlines for our international team, in addition one of our female players Jessie Stapleton has just made her debut for our Women's National Team. To now have the advantage of a player pathway from Cherry Orchard FC into the professional National League academy structures at St Pat's bodes very well for the future development of our players.

"The fact that St Patrick's Athletic are allocating a full time role to the partnership speaks volumes for the project moving forward. The quantity of young players, many of them teenagers, playing in the St Patrick's Athletic 1st Team and gaining professional contracts at a young age provides a true player pathway from underage football into our professional league.

"It's also worth noting in very recent times that former Cherry Orchard players James Abankwah and Glory Nzingo have signed as professional for St Pat's and then transferred across into European Clubs.

We are Cherry Orchard FC are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership."

The club are also creating a new full-time Football Partnership Manager role.