Courtney Brosnan unsure on club future amid Everton struggles

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan admits she’s unsure of her club future after a turbulent year at Everton.

Brosnan joined The Toffees 12 months ago as ambitions grew of building on a fifth-placed finish in the Women’s Super League. Recruiting three Swedish internationals – including record signing Hanna Bennison on a four-year deal – was evidence of their intent.

However, manager William Kirk was sacked in November and his French successor Jean-Luc Vasser was also shown the door in February after just 10 matches.

It was only when caretaker boss Chris Roberts assumed control that Brosnan got game-time, starting the last three games of a disappointing campaign that they ended in tenth position of 12 teams.

With speculation that first-choice goalkeeper Sandy MacIvor is moving to Manchester City, opportunities might arise for the Irish stopper next term under new chief Brian Sørensen.

Speaking on international duty ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in Georgia, the free agent admitted she’s a lot to digest before deciding where she’ll play next season.

“There are so many different factors that go into choosing a club or where you want to play,” says Brosnan, Ireland’s Player of the Match last time out, April’s 1-1 draw against top seeds Sweden in Gothenburg.

“It could be things like game-time or managers or the league and all that.

“That’s definitely stuff I’m considering and trying to weigh up the different factors and see what is best for me and make the decision based on all that.

“Everyone wants to be in a stable environment. I could definitely see that at Everton so that’s something to consider when I make a decision this summer.”

Winning her 14th cap in Gori amid competition from two regular WSL stoppers, Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh, is her first thought.

In an opposite scenario to the Swedish test, the objective against a side already walloped 11-0 by Ireland in Tallaght last November is staying alert amid the boredom.

Victory is essential for Vera Pauw’s side to remain on track for the playoffs approaching the sterner tests in September’s concluding double-header against Finland and Slovakia.

“We’re not being complacent and thinking the job’s done. We know we still have a way to go and need to stay focused about the task on hand.”