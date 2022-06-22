Limerick's Dara Costelloe signs deal with Burnley

Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe has signed a new deal with Burnley after impressing for the club's U23 side and finishing top scorer last season
Burnley's Dara Costelloe warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 13:19
TJ Galvin

Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe has signed a new deal with Burnley after impressing for the club's U23 side.

The 19-year-old finished top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions last season and was named on the bench for the last seven games of Burnley's Premier League campaign.

The former Galway Utd player, who can play as a winger or as a striker, joined Burnley during the 2020/21 season.

Costelloe told the club's website: "I'm buzzing, I can't wait to get started and see what the season holds.

"Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself.

"There's exciting times ahead here, it's a Club with ambition so I'm pleased to sign a new contract. I just can't wait to get started again."

