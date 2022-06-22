Sligo Rovers sign Estonia international Frank Liivak

John Russell has made his first signing as Sligo Rovers boss since taking over from Liam Buckley. Rovers have signed Estonia international Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn.

The 25-year-old has made 24 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2014.

Liivak has made 17 appearances in the Estonian Premier League this season, with Levadia currently in second position, level on points with city rivals Flora Tallinn.

He moved from Flora in 2021 after a successful three-year period at the club, scoring 27 goals in 91 appearances.

The midfielder also spent a year with Napoli as a youth player.

Liivak was due to be part of Levadia’s Champions League Qualifier last night against Icelandic team Vikingur Reykjavik but with his move to Rovers imminent, he was left out of the match day squad and will now be eligible for The Bit O’ Red’s upcoming Europa Conference League Qualifier with Bala Town.

The #bitored are delighted to announce the signing of Estonian International Attacking Midfielder Frank Liivak from Levadia Tallinn



Russell said, "I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank. He is an Estonian International player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group. He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League.

"Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career. I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him. I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank’’.

Liivak added, "I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family. I’m looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.’’