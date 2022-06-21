Liam Scales joins Aberdeen on one-year loan deal from Celtic 

Former Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales has penned a one-year loan deal with Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old - who can play center-back or left-back - joined Celtic in 2021 after impressing with Rovers where he was instrumental in their 2020 league win.

Scales has won six under-21 caps for the Republic of Ireland, but is yet to earn a senior cap despite spending time in Stephen Kenny's senior camp last year.

He is a player with the ideal mix of experience for his age, according to manager Jim Goodwin, and he believes he will provide a new dimension to the Dons defence next season.

“Liam is a player that I have been trying to get for the last couple of years,” said the Aberdeen boss.

“I watched him very closely during his time at Shamrock Rovers, unfortunately I couldn’t get a deal done.

“Liam is 23-years-old and has already amassed nearly 200 appearances in senior football. He’s a strong character with a winning mentality, who will no doubt be a great addition to the squad.

“He is coming in as a left sided centre half, which is the position I saw him play regularly for Shamrock Rovers, and the one we believe is his best position.

“He is aggressive, mobile, very comfortable on the ball and he has all the qualities you would want in a modern-day centre back.”

Goodwin has made a habit of recruiting Irish players, notably, during his time in charge of St. Mirren, where he turned to the League of Ireland to sign Conor McCarthy and Jamie McGrath.