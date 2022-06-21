Ireland to face Israel in EURO U21 finals playoff

Ireland will face Israel in September’s playoff for a place at next year’s Euro U21 finals in Romania and Georgia.

Jim Crawford’s side secured a first-ever playoff by finishing second in their group behind Italy, beating second seeds Sweden home and away in the process.

Israel also progressed as runners-up from their group, edging Poland by a point in a pool that also featured Hungary. They twice lost narrowly to group winners Germany, the first to two late goals in Paderborn where they led 2-1 up to the 88th minute.

The two-legged tie will take place from September 19-27, with exact dates to follow. Tallaght will host the first of the games.

The draw of the eight teams was unseeded and staged at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.

Although a raft of senior international players, such as Nathan Collins and Troy Parrott, remain eligible for Ireland, Crawford insists he’ll stay loyal to the group that got him them there.

Declan Rice was in the last Ireland team that faced Israel at U21 level during the bid to reach Euro 2019. The team managed by Noel King recorded a resounding 4-0 victory in October 2017, helped by a hat-trick from Reece Grego-Cox, before they lost 3-1 12 months later in Ramat Gan.

Of that team, apart from the infamous Rice, who defected to England after three senior friendlies, Kieran O’Hara, Jamie McGrath, Ronan Curtis and more prominently – Josh Cullen – progressed to full international caps.

2023 Euro U21 playoffs:

Croatia v Denmark Slovakia v Ukraine Republic of Ireland v Israel Cyprus v Iceland