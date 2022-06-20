Cork's Eoghan O'Connell signs for Charlton Athletic

Cork's Eoghan O'Connell has joined League One side Charlton Athletic and signed a three year contract with the South London club
Cork's Eoghan O'Connell signs for Charlton Athletic

Rochdale's Eoghan O'Connell and Charlton Athletic's Jayden Stockley battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Crown Oil Arena, Rochdale. Picture date: Saturday February 6, 2021.

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 20:57
TJ Galvin

Cork's Eoghan O'Connell has joined League One side Charlton Athletic after leaving Rochdale in League Two. The 26-year-old centre back has signed a three-year contract with the South London club.

O'Connell started his professional career with Celtic where he made 13 first team appearances and played in the Champions League.

The former Irish youth international completed the second most passes in League Two last season and said Charlton's progressive style of football was one of the attractions in joining the club.

Speaking to the club's official website he said, "I had a good conversation with the manager about the way he wants to play and it really suits me. I like to try and play out from the back and get the team attacking, as well as defending.

"The draw of the size of the ground is obviously a huge thing, as is the size of the club. You just have to take a look around - it’s amazing.”

O'Connell is new Charlton manager Ben Garner's first signing since taking over. He outlined the qualities he sees in the centre back.

“Eoghan’s a player that I’ve admired for a long time and it was nice that when I came in he also featured high on the club’s recruitment list.

“In possession he’s fantastic, he’s very intelligent, comfortable receiving the ball, very brave, which is a big quality, and he has a fantastic range of pass. In addition to that, he’s also a great defender."

Charlton owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard explained O’Connell was an ideal fit for the club.

“We are looking to recruit players that fit the club’s playing style and can grow with us. Eoghan is a very good defender, who is also very comfortable on the ball, so I’m pleased to welcome him to The Valley.”

More in this section

Romelu Lukaku File Photo Inter confident of sealing Romelu Lukaku loan
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH10-POL-SVK Poland's Maciej Rybus to miss World Cup after moving to Russian club
AC Milan sign Cathal Heffernan after successful loan spell AC Milan sign Cathal Heffernan after successful loan spell
Slovakia v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group E - Anton Malatinsky Stadium

Ryan Giggs to stand down as Wales manager

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up