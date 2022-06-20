Poland's Maciej Rybus to miss World Cup after moving to Russian club

Poland’s Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year’s World Cup after the defender signed for another Russian club, the Polish Footbal Assocaition has confirmed
Poland's defender Maciej Rybus controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Poland and Slovakia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 14, 2021. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 18:45

Poland’s Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year’s World Cup after the defender signed for another Russian club, the Polish Footbal Assocaition has confirmed.

While most foreign players have left Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, 32-year-old left back Rybus, who has played 66 times for Poland, moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.

Poland is a staunch ally of Kyiv and has been one of Ukraine’s biggest financial supporters since the 24 February invasion, which Moscow describes as a “special operation”.

“The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week,” the PZPN said in a statement.

“The coach informed the player that due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not be considered for the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar.” 

Poland will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup, which kicks off on 21 November.

Reuters

