Poland's Maciej Rybus to miss World Cup after moving to Russian club

Poland’s Maciej Rybus will not be considered for selection at this year’s World Cup after the defender signed for another Russian club, the Polish Footbal Assocaition has confirmed.

While most foreign players have left Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, 32-year-old left back Rybus, who has played 66 times for Poland, moved to Spartak Moscow this month after a five-year spell with local rivals Lokomotiv.