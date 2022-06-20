AC Milan sign Cathal Heffernan after successful loan spell

AC Milan have signed Cathal Heffernan from Cork City following a successful loan spell with the Italian giants

Heffernan joined Milan at the end of January on loan, having made his first team debut for City in the final game of the 2021 season. Prior to that, he played at Under 15, 17 and 19 level for the club after joining from Ringmahon Rangers in 2019.

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently. That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy. We are very pleased for him and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

Cork City Chairman Declan Carey offered his thoughts on the news, saying: “This is an exciting move for Cathal, as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

"Seeing another young player move on from our academy, to a club of the stature of AC Milan, underlines the great work being done by Liam Kearney and his team in our academy, as well as the great work being done by schoolboys clubs, such as Ringmahon Rangers.

"We would like to wish Cathal the very best of luck for the future, and we will all be watching his progress.”