Watch: Denise O'Sullivan's netbuster

O'Sullivan had social media swooning with a stunning strike for North Carolina Courage in their National Women’s Soccer League game with Houston Dash.
Denise O'Sullivan after the World Cup qualifying match against Sweden in Gothenburg. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 12:01
Colm O’Connor

Republic of Ireland international Denise O'Sullivan will hopefully bring her shooting boots home from the USA for next week's World Cup qualifier against Georgia

Courage lost 4-3 but O'Sullivan's goal of the season contender was one of the big talking points from the game. 

The 28-year-old Cork woman is joining up with the Irish camp this afternoon as they continue their preparations in Antalya, Turkey ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifying clash against the Group A minnows.

