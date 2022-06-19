Dream debut for Lily Agg as Brighton star grabs winner for Ireland

Women’s international friendly

Ireland 1 (Lily Agg 35) Philippines 0

Lily Agg marked her Ireland debut with the winner as Vera Pauw’s side warmed up for the World Cup qualifier against Georgia by beating Philippines in a friendly.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder pounced on 35 minutes to volley home the solitary strike at Bellis Sports Centre in Antalya after goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla parried Stephanie Roche’s shot into her path.

Roche, on her first Ireland start in five years, was one of the fringe players aiming to impress Pauw ahead of the visit to Georgia on Monday week.

Ireland face the group’s minnows – whom they hammered 11-0 at home last November – with second place in the group and a playoff spot for next year’s showpiece within their grasp. They conclude the campaign with a double-header in early September against Finland at home and Slovakia away.

Philippines are ranked 53rd in the world – 26 places below Ireland – but posed Ireland problems either side of the goal. Carleigh Frilles should have fired them ahead on 13 minutes when left alone through the middle, only to miscue her shot with just Courtney Brosnan to beat. Late on, too, Ireland were undone by another long pass by the Asian Cup semi-finalists.

Fortunately, Jessica Anne Miclat sent her dipping shot from the edge of the box veer wide of Brosnan’s right post. Isabella Flanigan also failed to test the Ireland goalkeeper shortly after, opting against the lob before getting crowded out by the retreating Irish defence.

Pauw’s side also created openings. Superb interplay down the left between substitutes Lucy Quinn and Éabha O'Mahony allowed the latter whip in a cross that Payne was poised to head home until his marker belatedly intervened. Abbie Larkin, on for Roche at the break, looked lively up top as well, seeing the sting taken out of her goalbound shot by a deflection.

A productive workout for Ireland then, in 28 degrees of afternoon heat, clearing the way for the trip to Gori they were due to negotiate 12 months ago but had to defer due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

IRELAND: C Brosnan; N Fahey (J Stapleton 46), Louise Quinn, D Caldwell; H Payne, M Connolly (J Finn 75), L Agg (E O’Mahony 62), K McCabe (C Mustaki 46); J Ziu (Lucy Quinn 46), R McLoughlin; S Roche (A Larkin 46).

PHILIPPINES: K Fontanilla; M Cesar, D Randle, H Long, E Madarang; J Sawicki; K Bugay, Q Mirielle Quezada S Bolden, S Harrison; C Frilles.

Referee: Gamze Durmus Pakkan (TRK).