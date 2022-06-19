Delaney and Meyler part of squads for Jerry Harris Testimonial at Turner's Cross today

The Cork City Legends v Cork City Internationals match kicks off at 2pm.
Delaney and Meyler part of squads for Jerry Harris Testimonial at Turner's Cross today

David Meyler of Hull City and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United on November 29, 2014. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 12:43
John Fallon

Former Ireland internationals Damien Delaney and David Meyler will feature in today’s testimonial match at Turner’s Cross for Cork football legend Jerry Harris, who died in December, aged 81.

The Cork City Legends v Cork City Internationals match kicks off at 2pm.

Club stalwart Harris died in December, having lived a life in football on Leeside, from his FAI Youth Cup-winning days with Glasheen in the 1950s, and continuing with Cork League of Ireland clubs throughout his life.

He is best known for his work with City. Over the years he served in various roles at his beloved club, being part of the senior and underage management, club chairman, secretary, and kitman over the years. He signed Alan Bennett, Damien Delaney, and Gamble for the club, and all three went on to earn full international honours.

Many of those club heroes will return, as teams managed by Dave Barry and Greg O’Halloran will play Jerry's testimonial, with proceeds from the game to be shared with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Former Crystal Palace defender Delaney and former Hull City midfielder Meyler will be among the players lining out.

Several members of City's 2005 title-winning side, including Alan Bennett and Joe Gamble, who were capped by Ireland, and John O'Flynn and George O'Callaghan will also be playing on Sunday.

Tickets for the match, sponsored by Jackie Lennox chip shop, are priced at €10 (children, students, and OAP’s €5) and are available through the Cork City shop in Douglas, the Cork City website and on the day at the ground.

For those who cannot attend and would like to support, non-attendance tickets can be purchased from the City website for €5.

More in this section

Hungary v England - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Puskas Arena Football to harness technology to fight abuse of players at Qatar World Cup
Aidan Keena celebrates his goal 18/6/2022 Keena brace helps Sligo to comfortable derby win over Harps
Cork City v Cobh Ramblers - SSE Airtricity League First Division Chambers grabs late leveller as City miss chance to reclaim top spot
<p>RED LETTER DAY: New Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsey</p>

Liverpool sign teenage defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up