Striker Nketiah agrees new long-term deal to stay with Arsenal

The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal
Steady Eddie: Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Pic: PA Wire

Sat, 18 Jun, 2022 - 13:48
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal.

Nketiah had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace but has now committed his future to Arsenal.

Arsenal also announced Nketiah will take the number 14 shirt, recently vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and previously worn by record goalscorer Thierry Henry, from next season.

Manager Mikel Arteta told the club's website: "I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."

