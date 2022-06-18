Cobh begin search for third manager in space of a year as Murphy departs

Cobh Ramblers are on the lookout for their third permanent manager in a year after parting ways with Darren Murphy following a wretched run of First Division results.

Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wexford – their 13th in 18 matches this season – brought an end to a tenure Murphy began on an interim basis last July following the departure of Stuart Ashton.

Cobh had shown their faith in the former Cork City player by upgrading his status to permanent boss last September on a contract due to last until the end of the 2023 season.

That was repaid with a solid, competitive start to the season when most of the losses were by the odd goal.

They rallied in April by beating Athlone and drawing with Bray Wanderers either side of an epic battle with City. The largest crowd since 2008 for a derby at St Colman’s Park – 3,942 – watched on as title challengers City edged a five-goal thriller.

Performances and results, unfortunately, have alarmingly slipped since, leaving the Rams second bottom and eight points adrift of Bray.

The most damaging of their six successive defeats came last Friday week at Athlone, when the basement side prevailed 5-2 to record their first win of the season at the 17th attempt. Murphy apologised to fans afterwards, branding the collapse as “shocking”.

Another heavy defeat – this time in front of their loyal home support – spelled the end for Murphy and his staff, which included John O’Flynn and Fran Rockett. A caretaker boss will take charge for Friday’s short trip to Turner’s Cross as Cork seek a win to keep pace with leaders Galway United.

“Cobh Ramblers and first team manager, Darren Murphy, along with his backroom team, have this morning, amicably agreed to part ways,” read a club statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Darren and his management team for their integrity, love for the club, their very hard work and their consistent desires to improve performances and results. We do sincerely wish them all the very best for the future.

“The board will now begin the process of appointing a permanent successor to Darren. An interim manager will be appointed in the coming days and will take responsibility for team matters ahead of our upcoming games.”