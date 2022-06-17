Strikers deliver as Wexford undo Cobh to keep play off challenge on track

Cobh Ramblers 0-3 Wexford FC

Wexford FC kept their push for a promotion playoff spot on track following this deserved away victory against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park Wexford began the brighter and Jack Doherty threatened for the away side in the opening stages when he fired just over the crossbar.

Cobh gradually grew into the opening half, with James O’Leary shooting wide from the edge of the box.

The first half overall saw few opportunities in terms of goalmouth action, with this contest very much proving a case of defences very much on top during the opening forty five minutes.

Wexford opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. Following some neat footwork by Doherty to provide the assist, on hand to slot home from close range was Conor Davis.

Jake Hegarty threatened to equalise for Ramblers on the hour mark, but he blasted wide.

The away side went close to getting a second on 70 minutes through a Jordan Tallon header which was saved by Sean Barron in the Cobh goal.

Wexford doubled their lead in the 75th minute through what was an absolutely stunning 35 yard free kick from Jack Doherty.

Dinny Corcoran got a third goal for Wexford in the closing stages with a cool finish from close range.

It was ultimately a deserved Wexford win, as Cobh’s struggles continued.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Harlain Mbayo, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Jack Larkin; Jason Abbott; James O’Leary, Dale Holland(Issa Kargbo, 56) , Pierce Phillips(Danny O’Connell, 17 inj) , Luke Desmond(Ciaran Griffin, 78) ; Jake Hegarty(Tiernan O’Brien, 78)..

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel (Thomas Considine, 67) , Paul Cleary, Joe Manley (Jordan Tallon, 29) , Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Davis(Len O’Sullivan, 77) , Jack Doherty(Conor Barry, 77) , Aaron Dobbs(Dinny Corcoran, 67) , Adam Wells, Harry Groome.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.