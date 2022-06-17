Strikers deliver as Wexford undo Cobh to keep play off challenge on track

Wexford FC kept their push for a promotion playoff spot on track following this deserved away victory against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park
Strikers deliver as Wexford undo Cobh to keep play off challenge on track

Pierce Phillips, Cobh Ramblers, Conor Davis, Wexford FC. SSE Airtricity League, First Division, Cobh Ramblers V's Wexford FC, at St. Colman's Park. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 21:47
John O'Shea

Cobh Ramblers 0-3 Wexford FC 

Wexford FC kept their push for a promotion playoff spot on track following this deserved away victory against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park Wexford began the brighter and Jack Doherty threatened for the away side in the opening stages when he fired just over the crossbar.

Cobh gradually grew into the opening half, with James O’Leary shooting wide from the edge of the box.

The first half overall saw few opportunities in terms of goalmouth action, with this contest very much proving a case of defences very much on top during the opening forty five minutes.

Wexford opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. Following some neat footwork by Doherty to provide the assist, on hand to slot home from close range was Conor Davis.

Jake Hegarty threatened to equalise for Ramblers on the hour mark, but he blasted wide.

The away side went close to getting a second on 70 minutes through a Jordan Tallon header which was saved by Sean Barron in the Cobh goal.

Wexford doubled their lead in the 75th minute through what was an absolutely stunning 35 yard free kick from Jack Doherty.

Dinny Corcoran got a third goal for Wexford in the closing stages with a cool finish from close range.

It was ultimately a deserved Wexford win, as Cobh’s struggles continued.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; Harlain Mbayo, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Jack Larkin; Jason Abbott; James O’Leary, Dale Holland(Issa Kargbo, 56) , Pierce Phillips(Danny O’Connell, 17 inj) , Luke Desmond(Ciaran Griffin, 78) ; Jake Hegarty(Tiernan O’Brien, 78)..

WEXFORD FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel (Thomas Considine, 67) , Paul Cleary, Joe Manley (Jordan Tallon, 29) , Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Conor Davis(Len O’Sullivan, 77) , Jack Doherty(Conor Barry, 77) , Aaron Dobbs(Dinny Corcoran, 67) , Adam Wells, Harry Groome.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

More in this section

Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace argue with Patrick Hoban 17/6/2022 Robbie Benson breathes life into title race with late strike to down Shamrock Rovers
Jamie McGonigle and Andrew Quinn 17/6/2022 Derry left to rue failure to finish as Drogheda sneak a point at Brandywell
Waterford v Galway United FC - SSE Airtricity League First Division Walsh and Hurley help Galway turn on the style to go top of table
<p>Clearer picture: A view of the FAI flag during the game. FAI Umbro Youth Cup Final, Castleview v Castlebar Celtic, Turners Cross, Cork. Pic:  Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE</p>

FAI's centenary AGM scheduled for Mansion House, will give clearer picture of finances

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up