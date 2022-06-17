Healy looking for City to repeat trick against Longford and extend unbeaten streak 

Healy is expecting another tough battle on Saturday night when he takes his Cork City side to Bishopsgate
Cork City manager Colin Healy during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Waterford and Cork City at RSC in Waterford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 08:00
Andrew Horgan

Colin Healy is expecting another tough battle on Saturday night when he takes his Cork City side to Bishopsgate for their crucial first division clash against Longford Town.

City ran out 4-1 winners when the teams last met back at the end of April but Healy knows not to read too much into that result having drawn their previous visit to Longford 0-0 at the beginning of March.

“It was a tough game against them in Turner’s Cross as well,” admits Healy.

“They were good, they were good and they caused us a few problems. They have pace in higher areas and they caused us a few problems.

“But we beat them 4-1 so it was a good performance by us. As the game went on we looked stronger and we got some very, very good goals.

“They play some good football and it’s a big pitch up there as well. It probably wasn’t a great performance from us up there but we still didn't get beaten, we got the point.

“But they have got one or two players back from injury now so it will be a tough game, we know that every game is going to be tough but we will have the players ready for it.” 

The Leesiders could be second in the table by the time they kick-off (7:30 pm) against Longford depending on Galway United’s result away to Bray Wanderers on Friday.

But having beaten their title rivals in their last fixture three weeks earlier, Healy’s main focus is continuing that momentum in the next match where City will be looking to at least extend their unbeaten run in the league to 15.

“It’s all down to the players, they’ve been fantastic but we’ve just got to keep it going. We have a big game on Saturday against a very, very good side and we have just got to keep the run going,” concluded Healy.

