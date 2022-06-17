Bazunu 'delighted' as Southampton move is confirmed 

Southampton have completed the signing of Irish international Gavin Bazunu from Manchester City.

Bazunu signs a five-year deal, keeping him at the Saints until the summer of 2027.

The deal - which could be worth up to €18.5 million - will see the Irish international come in direct competition with current number one Alex McCarthy.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped ten times by Ireland, spent last season on-loan at Portsmouth in League One, where he was named in the team of the year.

On the move, Bazunu said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s been in the works for a few weeks and I’m really happy that we’ve got everything over the line, and I’m just excited to see what’s ahead.

“I feel like it’s a place I can come and develop and learn my game. The biggest thing is opportunity – the fact that I can come here and have a chance to play regular football. Just to be given that opportunity to fight for my place is the biggest thing that I could’ve asked for,” added the goalkeeper.

Watch Gavin Bazunu's first interview as a #SaintsFC player: — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 17, 2022

“As a club, we are always on the lookout for young talent and Gavin is a very exciting addition to the squad. We believe he has tremendous potential to improve and will give us great competition for places in the goalkeeping department," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said.

“He is a goalkeeper with a very modern style of play, comfortable in the build-up phase, who has developed physically through some very important loan moves early in his career.

“He is already an international goalkeeper, which is very rare for his age. Coming from Manchester City, we know he has learned from some of the very best coaches and teammates, and coming here gives him more opportunities to develop his game through playing in the Premier League.”