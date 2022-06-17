Sadio Mane set for Bayern move as Liverpool agree to £35.1m deal

Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool after they agreed a £35.1 million deal to sell the Senegal international to Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports.
They report Bayern will pay an initial fee of £27.5 million, with a further £5 million subject to the player's appearances. A further £2.5 million will be paid by the Bundesliga club based on individual and team successes.
Bayern had two previous bids knocked back, but seem to have got their man after significantly increasing their offer.
Liverpool had valued Mane - who's contract on Merseyside was due to run out next summer - at above £40 million but have settled for the lower fee, having already secured the signature of striker Darwin Nunez this week.
The move marks an end to the original deadly front-three that Jurgen Klopp assembled at Anfield, and with the contracts of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino due to run out next term, fans may be resigned to losing at least another member of the trio in 12 months time.
Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and most recently, the aforementioned Nunez have all arrived to add another dimension to the Liverpool attack.
Mane is set to leave, having been a vital part of the Merseysider's success since his arrival from Southampton in 2016.