Fábio Vieira to have medical today ahead of Arsenal signing

Vieira is used predominantly as an attacking midfielder or second striker
Fábio Vieira to have medical today ahead of Arsenal signing

Portugal's FÃ¡bio Vieira (C) is challenged by Germany's Niklas Dorsch (L) during the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final football match between Germany and Portugal at the Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana on June 6, 2021. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 09:37
 Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have had an offer of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons accepted for Porto’s attacking midfielder Fábio Vieira, who is due to have a medical in London on today before signing a five-year contract.

Vieira had a €50m release clause but Arsenal negotiated for the Portugal Under-21 international, whose ambition has been to play in the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in Portugal’s top division this season in 15 starts and 12 substitute appearances.

Vieira is used predominantly as an attacking midfielder or second striker. In eight Under-21 European Championship qualifiers between September and April he scored seven times and set up two goals.

At 22, Vieira fits the age profile preferred by Arsenal, who have also signed the 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos – described by the club’s technical director, Edu, as a “player for the future” – and the more experienced backup goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

Guardian  

More in this section

SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month May 2022 O'Donnell, and stability, helping Dundalk back on to the shoulders of champions
Jonathan Hill 8/6/2022 Canham confirmed as new FAI Director of Football as Morling returns to consult
Paul Pogba File Photo Paul Pogba out to show Man Utd ‘made a mistake’ with ‘nothing’ contract offer
<p>Celtic celebrate with the league trophy after the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire </p>

Celtic to begin Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up