O'Donnell, and stability, helping Dundalk back on to the shoulders of champions

One challenger in Derry City may have slipped off the shoulders of Shamrock Rovers but Dundalk have quietly emerged as the alternative rival right in time for tonight’s visit of the champions.

Victory against the Hoops at Oriel would shorten the gap on the leaders to five points, with Dundalk holding a game in hand.

That’s a scenario Dundalk would have gladly accepted considering new boss Stephen O’Donnell spent the off-season watering down expectations of a swift revival.

O’Donnell had just come in the door following a fractious exit from FAI Cup champions St Patrick’s Athletic, preaching patience for a club weather-beaten from three years of turbulence under the ownership of American owners Peak 6.

Daniel Kelly felt the disruption by being left in limbo, part of the majority watching their contracts run down without any clarity from the hierarchy.

Resigned to departing, the takeover by Statsports and former owner Andy Connolly altered the picture, paving the way for their swoop on O’Donnell.

Stability has returned in the form of long-term contracts and the results have followed – much quicker than O’Donnell or Kelly anticipated.

“If we do beat Rovers on Friday, we are in a title race,” he confessed, aware the downplaying could only last so long.

“There's going to be no denying it but we just have to keep doing our business right on and off the pitch and see where it takes us. Dundalk is a huge club and it should be challenging for titles every year no matter what is going on.

“There were a lot of problems last year and it’s gone completely the opposite way this season. Stevie has been brilliant and it’s a really brilliant dressing room.

“If we beat Rovers, it doesn't mean we won't lose a couple but it doesn't matter. We'll just keep doing our business right. Football is a strange old game, so hopefully we'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Kelly’s winning goals against St Pat’s and Finn Harps in May, part of a four-game sequence of victories, earned him SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month.

Slotting into his preferred position on the left-wing in the absence of the departed Michael Duffy has been a godsend but the overall freedom he’s enjoyed under the new regime – including the manager who plucked him from non-league football – is a striking difference this season.

“There was no chance of getting ahead of Mickey anyway so I was always on the right in previous seasons,” explained Kelly, who rejected the chance of joining Rovers when he left Bohemians in 2018. “I think my game is a lot better on the left because I can come in on my right. A lot of my goals have been from those runs, sticking away the chances with my right foot.

"It’s great that my old manager from Bray, Dave Mackey, is on the staff this season. I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Dave, signing me for Bray from St Pat's/CY Ringsend.

“I owe a lot to Dave and I don't think he gets enough credit for spotting a player.”

O’Donnell will rely on Mackey and his assistant Pat Cregg to deliver the message as he serves a touchline ban on this return from a two-week break linked to the international window.

Elsewhere, Bohemians welcome Shelbourne to Dalymount Park and Derry City attempt to revive their title bid against Drogheda United at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. St. Patrick's Athletic host UCD at Richmond Park.

First Division leaders Cork City don’t play until Saturday’s trip to Longford Town. Galway United can leapfrog them by beating Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

“We are looking forward to our first game back after the break,” Galway boss John Caulfield said.

"After a slow start, Bray have improved significantly. They drew 1-1 against Longford last week and were very impressive. We always know how difficult it is to go to the Carlisle Grounds.” Cobh Ramblers host Wexford at St. Colman's Park badly in need of a win while Treaty United and Athlone Town square up at Markets Field.