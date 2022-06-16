Premier League 22/23: Five pre-World Cup belters

1 Friday, August 5: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

The new ‘tradition’ of starting the season with a single game on a Friday night settled in rather well last season when Brentford ruffled the feathers of the Gunners, and the Premier League, with a rumbustious and frenetic victory over Mikel Arteta’s side, whetting the appetite of just about everyone for the return of football in front of fans.

Having suffered that public mauling, Arsenal made a miserable start to the campaign which ultimately prevented them achieving Champions League football at the end of it.

So, they won’t have been happy to see Crystal Palace pulled out of the hat for another Friday night grilling.

Selhurst Park fits into that same category as Brentford as a very tough place to go when the home fans are up for it.

Saturday, September 20: Manchester United v Liverpool

This is a proper baptism for new United manager Erik ten Hag at a time when you suspect he’ll still be building and moulding his team. But it’s also a chance to get Old Trafford fully behind his project and set a positive tone for the whole season.

If United can win this one, then who knows where momentum will take them. But don’t get too carried away in the Stretford End. Liverpool have seven years of development behind them, and it’s going to be a long slog catching them. With half the world watching, though, it’s a huge opportunity to get the ball rolling.

Saturday, October 1: Manchester City v Manchester United

The Manchester derby is enough on its own to draw in a huge television audience but when you add that it will be Ten Hag’s first in charge, as United attempt to catch their noisy neighbours, then there's extra meaning. It’s vital for the title race, too, of course, and it's not the only derby this weekend, either. Arsenal take on Spurs at the Emirates the same weekend. There’s Leicester v Forest, too – a derby which hasn’t been seen in the topflight for decades. So, book your seat on the sofa and don’t move.

Saturday, October 15: Liverpool v Manchester City

Title decider number one. And the most important match of the first half of the season. You can talk as much as you like about the top six, but we all know this will be a two-team title race; and there are two stand-out fixtures which will do most to decide who finishes top.

The first is at Anfield in October, and Liverpool will relish the opportunity to earn an early advantage. If the game lives up to last season’s clash when Mo Salah scored the goal of a season in a 2-2 draw, also in October, the neutrals will be happy.

Saturday, November 12: Newcastle v Chelsea

The very last weekend before we are all starved of Premier League football until St Stephen's Day - so make the most of it.

It will be fascinating to see how Newcastle do this season now that money is really pouring in from the top. Could they even challenge for the top six? If they are anywhere near, then the atmosphere at St James' Park will be crazy against a Chelsea side who also have new wealthy owners. Saudi Arabia v USA ahead of the World Cup, anyone?