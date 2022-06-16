Rovers set for financial windfall from Bazunu’s move to Southampton

Shamrock Rovers are facing a summer surge of cash reserves after Gavin Bazunu’s £14m transfer to Southampton banked his former club a seven-figure sell-on fee.

Added to the €500,000 upfront fee paid by Manchester City for the goalkeeper in 2018 and the same figure in bonuses arising from his competitive appearances for Ireland, the overall financial benefit to Rovers has lurched over €2m.

It’s been bonanza time for the League of Ireland champions over the past year. They sold Liam Scales to Celtic last summer for €600,000, just as their European run worth €1.5m came to an end.

They are back in the Champions League again this season, with a winnable tie against Maltese title holders Hibernians looming in early July. Their guaranteed €800,000 of prize money will spike to €1.4m with victory and up to €3m if they were to reach the Europa Conference League group stage.

Rovers chief executive Denis Donohoe last September spoke about the need of the club to couch their transfer deals in add-on increments. He blamed the league’s reputation for creating a buyer’s market from abroad.

“Too many good, talented lads go to the UK or elsewhere for frankly derisory transfer fees because that’s what people think League of Ireland players are worth,” said Donohoe.

“Until we get to the situation where clubs are going: ‘Oh there’s a really good player in the League of Ireland’ and the starting negotiating point for a top-quality League of Ireland player is €1m, €1.5m or €2m, then the only way is slowly growing the basic transfer fee and put in as many add-ons as you possibly can.

“If we can get to a point where players are more highly valued and more highly priced, then that becomes less important.”

Bazunu (20) will replace Fraser Forster, who has left for Tottenham and will battle with Alex McCarthy for the number one spot at St Mary’s. He’s spent time at the club this week and underwent his medical on Thursday.

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has won 10 caps but was injured for Ireland’s block of four Nations League matches this summer, with Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher taking his place.

Bazunu spent last season on loan from Man City at League One Portsmouth, where he was voted the Players’ Player of the Season. He spent the previous season on loan at Rochdale.

City - who will be paid add-ons by the Saints if certain milestones are reached — have included a buy-back clause if they decide in a future they see a realistic path to the first-team.

Bazunu could have stayed at City on improved terms to those contained in the final two years of his deal but chose a move to battle McCarthy for regular Premier League football.