'Special' Nathan Collins set to be at fore-front of Premier League manager's thoughts 

Different Ireland games are producing different heroes and the mantle Michael Obafemi carried at the weekend now sits easily on the broad shoulders of Nathan Collins.

Seasoned observers – including his former Stoke City teammate James McClean – traced the elevation from the defender’s teens. They just weren’t anticipating one of the best goals in Irish football history acting as his catalyst for stardom.

It was upon the advice of his father and Cherry Orchard manager – ex-U21 defender David – that Nathan switched deeper from midfield but showed all the artistry of a playmaker when slaloming past three defenders and curling the opener past Ukraine goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

“People look at me and assume I’m slow and unagile because of my height,” explained the Burnley player.

“That's the perspective from the outside but I am comfortable in midfield. My Dad moved me back into defence at 14 but it helped technically wise that I was training four times a week with matches at weekend. I had a ball at my feet all the time.” He’s now got a slice of the world at his feet.

Just six caps into his Ireland career and the only outfield player to complete the full 360 minutes of the four-game window is arguably ahead of Shane Duffy and John Egan for a starting slot. Chances are selection won’t come to a head for a while yet he’s gained the status of a figurehead around which the team is built.

“From the time I saw Nathan as a kid at Stoke, I said to people 'This lad is going to be a player',” explained McClean, his captain in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

“I don't want to add to the pressure already on Nathan but I know this lad is going to be absolutely special. That can only be a good thing for Ireland.”

Where to next for Ireland’s latest star is the lingering question as the Ireland squad disperses for well-earned breaks. Several clubs already want to tempt Collins back to the Premier League from relegated Burnley but new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany will be anxious to cement him into his backline now without the departed axis of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

Collins’ former colleague Darren Fletcher has his name printed on Manchester United’s wanted list and Tottenham Hotspur are willing to join the queue but more probable is the Dubliner moving to a club with a realistic prospect of leaping straight in as a regular.

Leicester City and West Ham United fit the bill, though Newcastle’s Eddie Howe may table a proposal to etch Collins into his side with designs on challenging for the top four spot next season.

“I haven’t spoken to the new gaffer yet but I was just messing with Josh Cullen, saying he’s coming back to Burnley with me,” Collins quipped about Cullen’s former boss at Anderlecht.

“He's a natural leader isn't he? A top player and did it at the top level and a great job in management at Anderlecht. I think he is a really top guy, from the outside anyway.”

How long they work together is the major mystery.

“Who knows that question where I’ll be even in 10 days,” Collins notes about his future, replete with laughter.

“I don't know that myself so we will see what happens.”

Thankfully, Ireland doesn’t have to fear losing his strengths.