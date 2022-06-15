Healy hoping Sligo run-out has City charges in good stead ahead of Longford test 

'It was a good game for us against a very, very good side. The lads got good minutes under their belt so hopefully… we would like to think that will help us'
Cork City manager Colin Healy. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:40
Andrew Horgan

Twice this season Cork City have been forced to go two weeks or more without a competitive league match and following both prolonged breaks, they struggled the find top form in their next fixture.

At the beginning of April, City defeated Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park but in their next outing two weeks later they struggled and were ultimately held to a 0-0 draw by Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross.

And more recently in May, the Rebel Army earned another important victory on the road when they overcame Athlone Town but a fortnight later they toiled and were held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford at the Cross.

Colin Healy’s side recommence their pursuit of the first division title, and with it promotion, this Saturday night when they travel to take on Longford Town.

By kick-off time (7:30 pm), it will be three weeks since the league leaders last took to the field for a competitive outing which was a crucial 1-0 win away to title rivals Galway United.

But they have taken steps to avoid any potential rustiness or a lack of rhythm as they hosted Premier Division side Sligo Rovers in a friendly last weekend which ended in a 1-1 draw in Bishopstown.

“The last time we didn’t play the two games - the break that we had - we dropped points so I suppose that’s why we had the Sligo game to give the lads a run-out,” admitted Healy, whose squad are currently undefeated in 14 league matches.

“It was a good game for us against a very, very good side. The lads got good minutes under their belt so hopefully… we would like to think that will help us. It was a good break for us.

“Longford have some very, very good players, they play some good football and it’s a big pitch up there.

“It will be a tough game and we know that but we will have the players ready for it.”

