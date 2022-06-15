Caoimhín Kelleher: We've shown this Ireland squad can go up against anyone

Four games, three goals conceded and a platform to keep the goalkeeper’s berth represented an admirable summer window for Caoimhín Kelleher.

Watching Gavin Bazunu develop into Ireland’s standout player during 2021 must have made the Corkman feel unlucky but injuries to the incumbent opened the door for Kelleher to deputise.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Ukraine was the 23-year-old’s sixth international in a row, the June Nations League quadruple-header following the pair of friendlies in March against Belgium and Lithuania.

Stephen Kenny had sought consolation from the lack of chances Ireland conceded in the opening pair of games – the 1-0 defeats to Armenia and Ukraine – but he needed his goalkeeper to intervene in Lodz, Poland with two saves from Ruslan Malinovskyi and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Those stops laid the platform for Ireland to break the flow and surge ahead through Nathan Collins’ spectacular solo effort. Not even Artem Dovbyk’s equaliser straight after the restart could spoil a job well done for the Irish.

“It was quite early on and Ukraine were on top at that stage,” the Liverpool goalkeeper said about showing in reflexes as Ireland came under pressure.

“I was happy to make the saves and then Nathan got the goal. It gave us a good thing to build on but unfortunately we couldn’t hang on.

“It would have been good to keep it to 1-0 for at least the first 15 minutes of the second half. We were just unlucky to concede which kind of killed us.

“Ukraine are a great side, especially on the ball, not easy to defend against but I think we dealt quite well with the pressure.

“The back line defended the box brilliantly and for the most part they didn’t have many chances in the second half.”

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher makes a save during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Ukraine and Republic of Ireland at LKS Stadium in Lodz, Poland. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Victory for Ukraine in their next game away to Armenia on September 24 – the same day Ireland face Scotland in Glasgow – will end any faint hopes of Kenny’s crew launching a late bid to win the group. Ukraine’s win in Dublin seven days ago gives them the edge over Ireland in the head-to-head criteria used to separate teams equal on points.

Still, the strides made by Ireland over the last two matches, starting with Saturday’s 3-0 stroll over Scotland, were a welcome reversal from the opening 180 minutes of the campaign.

“I think the last two games have been quite an improvement on the first two,” added Kelleher. “It’s just a shame about the first couple.

“We were disappointed not to get the win on Tuesday, especially after going 1-0 up.

“We’ve shown how great a squad this is. When we pull it together and play the right way, we can get the right results and go up against anyone.

“Hopefully we can use these two performances to get two good results in September. Let’s see where we are in the group then.”

On a personal level, patience paid off in the competitive chase for the No 1 position.

Kelleher said: “Four games in quick succession is nice for me and a good experience. Hopefully I can build on it.”