Hogan and Lenihan get their chance as Ireland side named for Ukraine clash 

Scott Hogan will lead the line for Ireland tonight against Ukraine in one of three changes Stephen Kenny has made to his team.
With Michael Obafemi sidelined due to groin strain, the returning Chiedozie Ogbene was in the frame but Hogan – who was denied a goal on Saturday by VAR after coming on against Scotland – will instead partner Troy Parrott.
Ogbene, just back from an impact injury, may be used off the bench as Ireland seek the first back-to-back competitive victories of Kenny’s two-year reign.
This will be Birmingham City striker Hogan’s tenth cap and first international start in almost three years since Mick McCarthy included him in the 2019 friendly win over Bulgaria.
The two defensive berths vacated by the suspension of Shane Duffy and the leave afforded to John Egan upon the birth of his child are claimed by Dara O’Shea and Darragh Lenihan, the latter winning his third cap, the first in a competitive match.
Table-toppers Ukraine make four changes, including the return of attacker and captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Dmytro Riznyk becomes their fourth different goalkeeper to feature over this five-game summer blitz.
Kick off at the Stadion Miejski in Lodz is 7.45pm.
D Riznyk; O Karavaev, I Zabarnyi, M Matvienko, V Mykolenko; R Malinovskyi, S Sydorchuk, O Zinchenko; A Yarmolenko, A Dovbyk, M Shaparenko.
C Kelleher; N Collins, D Lenihan, D O’Shea; A Browne, J Molumby J Cullen, J Knight, J McClean; T Parrott, S Hogan.
Ali Palabıyık (Turkey)