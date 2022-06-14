Waterford FC appoint former Aldershot manager Danny Searle as new boss

Searle has previously worked in the youth ranks at Chelsea, West Ham and Charlton.
Danny Searle was appointed as Waterford FC head coach this morning. (Image: Waterford FC/Twitter)

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 16:56
John Fallon

First Division club Waterford FC have appointed former Aldershot manger Danny Searle as their new boss.

Caretaker duo David Breen and Gary Hunt had overseen six straight victories since stepping in to succeed their sacked boss Ian Morris.

Wexford boss Ian Ryan last month turned down the chance of moving to the club that are third in the table.

Searle said: “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get on the grass with the players. I’ve met the staff and we are looking forward to building on the good work that’s already been put in place. Waterford are a big club and the mission is clear, we want to be back in the Premier Division!” Chairman Mitch Cowling said: “I would like to thank Gary and David for stepping up and taking on more responsibility over the last six games working closely under Tobias and producing six wins out of six. The three of them have done a fantastic job and long may that continue with the help of Danny coming in.

"I am also looking forward to welcoming everyone back at the RSC next Friday (24th June) to give the second half of the season a real push together to get the club back to where it belongs.”

