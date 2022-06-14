Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho again after sealing Roma move

The 33-year-old Serbia international is reunited with former United boss Jose Mourinho for a third time.
Nemanja Matic joins Jose Mourinho again after sealing Roma move
Nemanja Matic is reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma after spending five seasons at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 14:44
PA Sport

Roma have announced the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic after his departure from Manchester United.

The 33-year-old Serbia international, who revealed in April that he would be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, is reunited with former United boss Jose Mourinho for a third time.

Roma said in a statement on their official website: “The club is delighted to confirm the signing of Nemanja Matic.

“Matic, 33, has put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract with the Giallorossi that runs until 30 June 2023.”

Matic, who spent five years at United after joining from Chelsea, added: “I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my team-mates.

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision to come here very straightforward.”

“I hope that by working together we are able to achieve some great things.”

Nemanja Matic, right, won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before joining Manchester United in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

Matic, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2015 and 2017 – the first under Mourinho – signed a new three-year deal with United in 2020, but the final year was optional.

He made over 100 Premier League appearances during his spell at Old Trafford after arriving from Chelsea for £40million in 2017, but started only 16 times last season.

Chelsea first signed him from Kosice in 2009, but he moved on to Benfica after limited game time in 2011 before returning to Stamford Bridge for £21m in 2014.

Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto added: “Nemanja brings with him to Roma not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier 17-year-old Evan Ferguson leads line as Ireland u21 side named for Italy decider 
Armenia v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Obafemi ruled out, Ogbene passed fit as Ireland name squad for Ukraine clash 
Vincent Kompany file photo Vincent Kompany’s in-tray as he is appointed new Burnley boss
RomaPlace: UK
<p>Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with an American-backed consortium over a potential sale of the club (Ian Hodgson/PA)</p>

American-based consortium talking to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri about takeover

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up