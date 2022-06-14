17-year-old Evan Ferguson leads line as Ireland u21 side named for Italy decider 

Jim Crawford has named his starting-11 for Republic of Ireland’s U21s Euro 2023 qualifier decider against Italy this evening (kick-off 4.30pm).

Crawford's side lost 2-0 to their Italian hosts in the reverse fixture, but have been in stellar form ever since.

His side has already sealed a play-off spot, but victory in Ascoli will see them qualify for an u21 championship for the first time in history.

Brian Maher mans the goals once again, and he will be protected by a strong back four made up of Lee O'Connor, Derby's Eiran Cashin and Cardiff City pair Mark McGuiness and Joel Bagan.

Skipper Conor Coventry will anchor the midfield, while Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny will likely have to get through a large workload if Ireland are to prosper in Ascoli.

Will Smallbone has been in brilliant goal-scoring form of late and will be looking to continue that against the Italians.

Exciting Brighton prospect Evan Ferguson (17) is given the nod up front, ahead of Mipo Odubeko, where he will be flanked by Liam Kerrigan of UCD and Cork native Tyreik Wright.

The Irish bench is one that can really make a difference in the latter stages - expect to see the energy of Ross Tierney and Ollie O'Neill at some point.

The aforementioned Odubeko will be looking to make a big impact when he is called upon.

Crawford's side are without as many as ten eligible players, who are injured or involved with the senior team, a great sign of the underage talent coming through since senior manager Stephen Kenny's reign with the u21s.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: B Maher; L O'Connor, M McGuiness, E Cashin, J Bagan; C Coventry (C), G Kilkenny, W Smallbone; L Kerrigan, E Ferguson, T Wright.

Subs: L McNicholas, D Devoy, JJ Kayode, C Noss, J O'Brien, O O'Neill, A Lyons, R Tierney, M Odubeko.