Obafemi ruled out, Ogbene passed fit as Ireland name squad for Ukraine clash 

Ireland’s star of Saturday’s Scotland mauling, Michael Obafemi, has been ruled out of tonight’s Nations League fixture against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland.
The Swansea City striker tried to dampen fears about the groin injury that forced him off shortly after his spectacular goal in the 3-0 victory but time was against him. For a player with a painful history of leg muscle injuries, Obafemi was always unlikely to conquer the three-day turnaround in matches.
In better news, Chiedozie Ogbene has overcome his impact injury to make the 23-man matchday squad confirmed for the last game of this window and the season.
The Corkman is firmly in contention to return to the line-up as a direct replacement for Obafemi, partnering Troy Parrott in attack. Another player blessed with pace, Festy Ebosele, will be on the bench, seeking his debut.
Ukraine are missing striker Roman Yaremchuk and Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, as well as Andriy Pyatov, who left the camp.
Up first today in Group B1 is Scotland’s visit to Armenia (5pm, Irish time) followed by the clash of leaders Ukraine and Ireland (7.45pm, Irish time).
The Ukrainian football federation are expecting a crowd of around 12,000 at the 18,000-capacity LKS Stadium, among them 800 travelling Irish fans.
1. Andriy Lunin, 2. Valeriy Bondar, 3. Taras Kacharaba, 4. Denys Popov, 5. Serhiy Sydorchuk, 6. Danylo Ihnatenko, 7. Andriy Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 9. Danylo Sikan, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 13. Illia Zabarnyi, 14. Mykhailo Mudryk, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaliy Mykolenko, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18. Oleksandr Syrota, 19. Eduard Sobol, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Oleksandr Karavaev, 22. Mykola Matviyenko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk.
1: Caoimhin Kelleher, 2: Cyrus Christie, 3: Enda Stevens, 4: Dara O'Shea, 5: Darragh Lenihan, 6: Josh Cullen, 7: Callum Robinson, 8: Conor Hourihane, 9: Will Keane, 10: Troy Parrott, 11: James McClean, 12: Nathan Collins, 13: Jeff Hendrick, 14: Alan Browne, 15: Jayson Molumby, 16: Max O’Leary, 17: Jason Knight, 18: Ryan Manning, 19: Scott Hogan, 20: Chiedozie Ogbene, 21: CJ Hamilton, 22: Festy Ebosele, 23: Mark Travers.
Ali Palabıyık (Turkey)