Obafemi ruled out, Ogbene passed fit as Ireland name squad for Ukraine clash 

Ireland’s star of Saturday’s Scotland mauling, Michael Obafemi, has been ruled out of tonight’s Nations League fixture against Ukraine in Lodz, Poland.

The Swansea City striker tried to dampen fears about the groin injury that forced him off shortly after his spectacular goal in the 3-0 victory but time was against him. For a player with a painful history of leg muscle injuries, Obafemi was always unlikely to conquer the three-day turnaround in matches.