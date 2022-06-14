Shamrock Rovers to face Hibernians FC of Malta in Champions League opener

Shamrock Rovers will face Hibernians FC of Malta in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.
Stephen Bradley’s side will play the first leg in Tallaght Stadium on July 5th/6th with the return leg set for July 12th/13th.
Northern Irish champions Linfield were paired with Welsh champions The New Saints.
Meanwhile in the Europa Conference League Sligo Rovers will face Bala Town of Wales with the first leg away from home while Derry City play Riga FC with the Latvian side coming to the Brandywell for the first game.
The games are due to be played on July 7th and 14th.