Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals how Séamus Coleman's message of support helped him find his feet at Everton

There’s been a whole lot of love wrapped around Ukraine across the world in their time of need but Séamus Coleman was reflecting Ireland’s before Russia unleashed their bombardment.

The nice words just keep coming the way of Ireland and Everton’s captain. Fresh from Toffees manager Frank Lampard branding the Donegal native one of the best humans he’s ever encountered, Vitaliy Mykolenko paused to reveal his own supporting evidence.

Asked how a Ukrainian 23-year-old coped with moving abroad for the first time in his life, when Dynamo Kyiv were paid €20m at the start of the January transfer window, a personal account of Coleman’s generosity and kindness flowed from the top table inside the LKS Stadium.

“I will tell a short history,” began Mykolenko, poised to start at left-back against Ireland in Lodz.

“On December 31, I met this person (Coleman) on the first day of training.

“New Year’s Eve is for all Ukrainians a really great day to celebrate but I was all alone in the hotel.

“Séamus wrote to me a message, stating: 'I will always be there for you and if you need some help, just write to me and I will be there'.”

The relationship has clearly blossomed, for Coleman — ruled out through injury after Ireland’s first game of the window in Armenia — gave two Ukrainian refugee children the surprise of their lives by facetiming Mykolenko in their company last week.

All who have rallied behind the Ukrainians were publicly thanked by the defender and his coach Oleksandr Petrakov but reality will arrive on Wednesday when the squad disperse following a six-week gathering. There isn't even clarity on if, or when, the domestic league is to start. Players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Kyiv cannot return directly to their families as both clubs have been forced to set up camps abroad until such time as Vladimir Putin doesn’t put their lives in danger.

“My parents are staying in Kyiv and we keep in touch with them,” explained Mykolenko, highlighting the harrowing scale of detachment common among the population.

“It is not always possible to be in contact with my friends and relatives in other places of the country. Thank God, they are safe now.”

His team are playing their part in keeping their plight in the global sphere through the beautiful game. World Cup qualification might have narrowly eluded them but they’re on track for promotion back to the top tier by leading Ireland’s Nations League group.

Thousands of the refugees who fled across the border into neighbouring Poland will see them up close at the 18,000-seater stadium, as over 12,000 did in Saturday’s 3-0 success over Armenia.

“It was my decision to play here,” said Petrakov, who led Ukraine to U20 World Cup glory in Lodz three years ago.

“I feel this connection and it was incredible as a lot of people came on Saturday to give us support.

“After the game I was with some of my friends in the city centre, a lot of people came to see us and thanked us for the game and what we do. The emotions were incredible.

“I wanted to thank the Polish authorities for giving us the hotel, a place to play at home in. We feel this support from this country and we're very grateful.”