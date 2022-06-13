Ukraine star Yaremchuk ruled out of Ireland clash

Ukraine have lost star striker Roman Yaremchuk to injury for tomorrow’s Uefa Nations League game against Ireland in Lodz (7.45pm).

The Benfica forward – who scored in the recent World Cup semi-final playoff win over Scotland – has been ruled out with the shin injury that forced him off 20 minutes from the end of Sunday’s 3-0 victory against Armenia.

“Yaremchuk had an injury and is going to the hospital today for an MRI scan,” revealed Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov at today’s pre-match press conference held at the LKS Arena.

The home side – playing in a neutral country due to Russia’s invasion of their homeland – have also been dealing with a bout of illness in the camp.

Petrakov, while swift to deny any possible Covid-19 related outbreak, confirmed Oleksandr Zubkov and Ruslan Malinovskyi are struggling to overcome the bout to be fit for the game.

It had been expected that the top seeds and group leaders would select their strongest team but these set-backs have altered their plans. Veteran attacker Andriy Yarmolenko, however, does come into contention to start after recovering from his knock.

Lodz has significance to Petrakov, for his trail to U20 World Cup success ended in the Polish city. Both games in this window are being staged at the 18,000-capacity venue. A crowd of 12,503 turned out for the win over Armenia.

“It was my decision to play here,” Petrakov asserted.

“I feel this connection and it was incredible as a lot of people came on Saturday to give us support.

“After the game I was with some of my friends in the city centre, a lot of people came to see us and thanked us for the game and what we do. The emotions were incredible.

“I wanted to thank the Polish authorities for giving us the hotel, a place to play at home in. We feel this support from this country and we're very grateful.”

UKRAINE (probable): Dmytro Riznyk; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Artem Dovbyk, Viktor Tsygankov.