QPR's Jimmy Dunne called-up as John Egan withdraws from squad

Shane Duffy will also miss the match against Ukraine through suspension
25 March 2022; Jimmy Dunne during a Republic of Ireland training session at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Jun, 2022 - 21:59
Shane Donovan

Jimmy Dunne of QPR has been called up for the Republic of Ireland's UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine this Tuesday, after John Egan withdrew from the squad for family reasons.

Dunne joined the squad today prior to Ireland's journey to Poland, for the match against Ukraine.

The 23-year-old - who scored three goals in 43 appearances for QPR this season - is an Ireland U21 international but is yet to earn a senior cap.

Due to a suspension, Shane Duffy will miss the match against Ukraine, leaving the defence short of experience. 

