Kenny's Ireland in good fettle - but recent times have taught us to be cautious 

Amid a debate of extremities, it was the middle ground of Ireland’s team that delivered a welcome dose of dynamism.

Stephen Kenny is not shy about immersing coaching hyperbole – between underlaps, inversions, lanes and XG – but the layperson could ascertain their tactical destitution against Armenia and Ukraine last week.

It’s never too late to do the right thing. Style, as the Ireland manager asserted on the eve of Saturday’s Nations League game against Scotland, is a different topic to tactics and thankfully he soldered both to supreme effect on Saturday.

By rectifying the gaping absence of a third midfielder for the Celtic derby, specifically dropping Jason Knight deeper, Kenny shored up the space easily and mercilessly exposed by their previous two opponents. No more were Ireland outnumbered where it mattered or, most damningly, outwitted.

“We couldn’t cope with Ireland,” opened a shell-shocked Scotland boss Steve Clarke, presenting the ultimate compliment.

“They were on the front foot from the start and the soft goal we conceded from a corner gave them life.” It also gave them the initiative they never relinquished, albeit atypical wastefulness by John McGinn between the eight-minute blitz of two goals from Alan Browne and Troy Parrott helped.

On a sunny summer late afternoon, a form of persistence barely noticeable in the first 180 minutes of the window imbued the necessary light. Irish football found love in a hopeless place, scotching for now anyway another referendum over the manager’s job security.

Jayson Molumby was an integral prop in the revival. Left unused on the bench for the last four matches, including the pair of March friendlies when Kenny dug deep into his options, the captain of his 2019 U21 team eventually got parachuted in.

A slow start preceded a tigerish display, snapping at Scottish heels and his teammates in equal measure.

Pressurising the Scots to turn over possession into the chance Michael Obafemi gobbled up by hurtling the third goal into the top corner captured the essence of the Waterford man’s contribution.

“Maybe they just realised it was time to switch it up and go for an extra man in midfield,” the West Bromwich Albion schemer accurately described the modified approach rationale.

“That gave us a bit more protection in midfield I suppose. Knighty and I were fully committed. There’s a lot of energy between us - we went out there and caused havoc.”

Further upfield, the combination play between Parrott and Obafemi was reminiscent of Robbie Keane and Damien Duff in their pomp. Coming too on the 20th anniversary of the pair scoring at the World Cup against Saudi Arabia, the crowd were entitled to pine for a modern equivalent.

Easy now, for this window has taught lessons on the futility of craving consistency. It rarely works the way of believing the corner is turned when lurking around that bend on Tuesday is a juggernaut like Ukraine. It won’t be the decimated version that won in Dublin last Wednesday neither.

“People thought we were absolutely brilliant after drawing 2-2 in a friendly against Belgium but when we lose next time against Armenia, it's a catastrophe,” Kenny outlined about the chicanes he’s navigated to be shunt back into vogue.

“That is part of the business and I understand that it I am very clear in what we're doing and what we want to do. I definitely think we will emerge to be a very exciting team.”

Kenny has clearly learned to generalise from his last foolhardy projection of topping this Nations League group but it wasn’t going to be allowed to dangle in the warm, humid air of Lodz.

A timeline please? And don’t even contemplate extending the crescendo beyond the drop-dead date of the 2024 European Championships. There’s just too much nostalgia attached to a Germany return for it to be crushed into transition smithereens.

“Right, that's a big question - a big question,” he says during an exhalation. “I don't want to make too big a statement either as it's a big question. We saw a lot of good performances against Scotland from both young and experienced players.

“Ukraine have lots of quality in their squad, were able to rotate in Saturday’s win against Armenia, and will bring more players back on Tuesday.

“I have always been excited about this team; not just when we won 3-0 but last week after losing 1-0.

“Scotland in Hampden and Armenia at home are up for us in September but at the forefront of our mind is this game in Poland.

“Ukraine won against Armenia on Saturday, rotating their team again, and they’ll bring quality into the side for Tuesday.” What Ireland must bring is the nous derived from the previous day 10 days. Should class tell, so be it.

But management optimising the players’ ability to compete on Saturday by applying a suitable structure in which to prosper lessens the risk of one swallow not making a summer talk.