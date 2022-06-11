Changes on the flanks and up-front as Obafemi gets nod to start for Ireland

Obafemi starts in attack ahead of Callum Robinson.
Republic of Ireland players, from left, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight, Dara O'Shea, Shane Duffy and Michael Obafemi during the UEFA Nations League B group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Ukraine at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 15:47
John Fallon

John Egan has overcome an ankle injury to start in defence for Ireland against Scotland today (5pm).

Stephen Kenny’s changes are on the flanks of defence, with Alan Browne and James McClean taking the wing-back berths and Jayson Molumby replacing Jeff Hendrick.

Troy Parrott comes in from the injury Chiedozie Ogbene, with Michael Obafemi starting in attack ahead of Callum Robinson.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; A Browne, J Molumby, J Cullen, J McClean; J Knight, T Parrott; M Obafemi.

SCOTLAND (4-3-3): C Gordon; J Hendry, G Hanley, S McKenna; A Ralston, S McTominay, C McGregor, J McGinn, A Robertson; R Christie; C Adams.

REFEREE: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

