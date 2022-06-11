Changes on the flanks and up-front as Obafemi gets nod to start for Ireland

John Egan has overcome an ankle injury to start in defence for Ireland against Scotland today (5pm).
Stephen Kenny’s changes are on the flanks of defence, with Alan Browne and James McClean taking the wing-back berths and Jayson Molumby replacing Jeff Hendrick.
Troy Parrott comes in from the injury Chiedozie Ogbene, with Michael Obafemi starting in attack ahead of Callum Robinson.
C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; A Browne, J Molumby, J Cullen, J McClean; J Knight, T Parrott; M Obafemi.
: C Gordon; J Hendry, G Hanley, S McKenna; A Ralston, S McTominay, C McGregor, J McGinn, A Robertson; R Christie; C Adams.
Marco Di Bello (ITA)