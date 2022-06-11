Highly sought after midfielder Tchouameni pens six-year deal to join Real Madrid

Highly sought after midfielder Tchouameni pens six-year deal to join Real Madrid

France's Aurelien Tchouameni, center, duels for the ball with Croatia's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Croatia's Ante Budimir during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Croatia and France at the Poljud stadium, in Split, Croatia, Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 14:14
Shane Donovan

Real Madrid have completed the signing of French midfielder Aurelin Tchouameni on a six-year deal. 

Tchouameni joins from AS Monaco, having broken into the French national side after some stellar performances in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old, who had been linked with several potential suitors, most notably Liverpool and PSG, will be presented to the Madrid fans at noon on Tuesday.

"Real Madrid CF and AS Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons," A statement from Madrid read. 

"Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination. Aurelien Tchouameni will then appear before the media."

Last season, Tchouameni won Ligue 1's young player of the year award as Monaco finished in third place.

